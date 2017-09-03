27°
UPDATE: 'It's going to be a very long night," Fire spokeswoman

Sarah Steger
LATEST | 5.45pm: "IT IS going to be to be a very large fire and a long night."

That was the answer a FireComms spokeswoman gave when asked about the Lowmead Rd fire.

She said one side of the blaze was at least one kilometer long.

"No houses are directly under threat but there is risk," she confirmed.

Miriam Vale and Agnes Water urban fire crews are currently conducting structural protection at nearby homes.

"They are there to maintain the safety of the homes and also just incase something does change and they do come under threat," she said.

All the rural fire units present, including Rosedale, Gladstone and Captain Creek, are working with land owners to get the fire under control overnight by putting in fire breaks and conducting back burning.

UPDATE | 4.50pm: RURAL fire brigades from Calliope, Agnes Water Gladstone and Captain Creek are responding to calls for assistance at a major fire at Lowmead.

The blaze jumped containment lines this afternoon and is now threatening nearby homes.

4pm: A FIRE previously under control has jumped containment lines near John Clifford Way at Lowmead.

Several rural fire crews are already fighting the blaze and residents at 4280 Lowmead Rd have reportedly just dialed triple zero and requested help with the nearby fire.

A firey on scene has reportedly said the large fire is going to take a lot of work to extinguish.

The Rosedale Rural Fire Brigade is also responding.

Updates to follow.

