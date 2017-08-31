UPDATE: Fourteen crews battling Rosedale bushfire

UPDATE, 4:50pm: FOURTEEN fire crews are battling the bushfire at Rosedale burning in the vicinity of Neils Rd.

The fire broke out about 12.30pm today and is currently posing no threat to property, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

QFES have issued a smoke warning for residents in Rosedale, Lowmead and Baffle Creek, advising them to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers on nearby roads should drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility.

Residents should call triple zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

2.55pm: FIRE season is well and truly underway in the Gladstone region, with another blaze breaking out at Rosedale this afternoon.

Four crews are on the scene at Neils Rd, battling to gain control of a bushfire travelling from Neils Rd towards Ferry Rd and Cattle Station Rd.

At least four more fire crews were on the way as of 2.40pm, including fire fighters diverted from a large blaze at Lowmead which has been burning since Monday afternoon and has repeatedly jumped containment lines.

Fire fighters are currently working to protect structures threatened by the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a bushfire warning at 2.10pm, advising nearby residents to keep up to date with developments and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/maps

FURTHER INFORMATION: