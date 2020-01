EMERGENCY services have been called to a car fire at Calliope River Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they were called to the scene near Yarwun just before 3pm where police found a Land Rover Discovery “well engulfed”.

He said upon arrival everyone was out of the car and there were no injuries.

He said the fire was under control by 3.20pm and firefighters were hosing down the car.

He said the roads were open as per usual.