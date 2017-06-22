BREAKING: 'Knife-wielding' man at Gladstone Hospital

POLICE are responding to reports of a knife-wielding man at Gladstone Base Hospital.

The man is believed to have been dropped outside the mental health ward at the hospital earlier today.

Gladstone police confirmed they are currently searching the area surrounding the hospital for the person in question.

"We've got a male who has mental health issues and has decamped from that location," Sergeant Kent Haley said.

"We believe he may have a knife."

Sgt Haley said police knew the identity of the man and hoped to locate him soon.

Updates to follow.