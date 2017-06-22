25°
News

BREAKING: 'Knife-wielding' man at Gladstone Hospital

Andrew Thorpe
| 22nd Jun 2017 9:27 AM
KNIFE REPORTS: Gladstone Base Hospital.
KNIFE REPORTS: Gladstone Base Hospital. Mike Richards GLA190117HOSPITAL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are responding to reports of a knife-wielding man at Gladstone Base Hospital.

The man is believed to have been dropped outside the mental health ward at the hospital earlier today.

Gladstone police confirmed they are currently searching the area surrounding the hospital for the person in question.

"We've got a male who has mental health issues and has decamped from that location," Sergeant Kent Haley said.

"We believe he may have a knife."

Sgt Haley said police knew the identity of the man and hoped to locate him soon.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone hospital gladstone police

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

'Huge concern': Apprentice intake drops in Gladstone

'Huge concern': Apprentice intake drops in Gladstone

THERE is huge concern for the future of Gladstone's skilled workforce as our region's "big hitters” drop the number of new apprentices hired each year.

Meth-addicted mum throws needle out window

FILE PHOTO: A woman threw a syringe out a car window when police told her to pull over.

But she had a spare needle hidden elsewhere...

LNP candidate: I can represent all of Callide

GOT THE NOD: Taroom grazier and businessman Colin Boyce will stand for the LNP in Callide.

Colin Boyce says he would visit Calliope 'as much as possible'.

LNP candidate no novice at the ballot box

EXPERIENCED: Colin Boyce has served on Taroom Shire Council in the past.

Colin Boyce previously served on Taroom Shire Council.

Local Partners

10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of activities for your kids are on offer these school holidays

CQ man fighting for his life after Sunday morning crash

Bo Oliffe is on life support after a car crash on Sunday morning.

Outgoing, adventurous and humorous man on life support

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Rebel Wilson says she will give away her defamation payout to charity, scholarships or the Australian film industry

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

Agnes mum finds freedom with jazz music

Terri Hartung is a jazz musician who received almost $3000 in funding from the council with RADF Round 2 grants. She is going to Brisbane to record her EP but lives in Agnes and uses nature to inspire her music.

'Lovely feeling': Agnes mum wins huge grant for her music

National star inspires and mentors Gladstone singers

MUSICAL MENTORING: Australian singer Katie Noonan held a workshop in Gladstone with some of the finalists from Songs That Made Me mentorship program.

'Incredible': National superstar mentors Gladstone musicians

Winter food and music festival for Gladstone

WINTER FUN: The winter festival is back this year at Crow St.

'Family friendly': music and food festival for everyone

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

FIRST HOME BUYERS BARGAIN!

36 Herbertson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 36 HERBERTSON STREET to the market! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on an 812m2 elevated allotment this...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $369,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

Old World Charm Welcomes You To This Tannum Sands Beach House

3 Elizabeth Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 2 2 1 $390,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 3 Elizabeth Street to the market. This wonderful beach house in the heart of Tannum Sands simply oozes old world...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN NOW !

5 Tryon Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 Tryon Court to the market! Situated in a small cul-de-sac on a large 1266m2 allotment, is this beautifully renovated family...

Modern Apartment in a Great Central Location!!

1/46 Yarroon Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers From...

Under instructions from Sam Freeman and Justin Walsh as Agents for the Mortgagee in Possession, Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present for sale this...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

'Very rare': Beach front island block, fisher's paradise sold for $50K

This beach front block of land at 301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island, sold for $50,000.

Is this the cheapest beach front block in CQ?

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!