Road blocked after trailer comes off truck

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
INITIAL 12.40PM:

Kirkwood Road and Kakadu Way is blocked after a trailer came off a Woolworths truck on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Kirkwood Road and Kakadu Way at 11.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the westbound lane is shut from Kakadu Way onwards.

The QPS spokesman said the truck became unhitched off the roundabout.

Kirkwood Road and Kakadu Way is blocked after a trailer came off a B-double truck on Saturday morning.Â
He said the road has been damaged, and the truck's trailer has blocked the road completely.

It is unknown when the road will open up again.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported.

Gladstone Regional Council has been advised.

