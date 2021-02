Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene at Calliope State School.

Emergency services are at Calliope State School after two people, believed to be school children, suffered an electric shock.

Paramedics were called to the school on Stirrat St about 10.40pm.

It is believed a boy, 10, has stuck a metal object into a power point circuit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients sustained an electric shock but appeared to be ‘fine’.

More to come.