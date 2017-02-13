27°
BREAKING: 'Kick in the guts': Unions, workers in mass meeting

Tegan Annett
| 21st Apr 2017 10:04 AM
NRG workers protest out front of the power station.
NRG workers protest out front of the power station.

GLADSTONE Power Station workers will have a mass meeting with union organisers today as they continue to fight proposed changes to their employee agreement.

This week NRG managers released a draft Enterprise Bargaining Agreement to workers for a ballot vote, expected to be finished today.

EARLIER |

NRG workers to vote on controversial agreement

Electrical Trade Union central Queensland state president Craig Giddins described the proposal as "a kick in the guts" to the workforce that's already at its absolute minimum.

NRG workers protest out front of the power station.
NRG workers protest out front of the power station.

He's expecting the ballot result, due for release today or Monday, to be a "resounding no".

The proposal has divided managers and unions, with operators claiming it's a fair deal, but unions arguing the new EBA is far from acceptable.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, acting general manager Nigel Warrington said NRG had made a reasonable offer to workers.

LOOKING BACK | EBA negotiations at Gladstone Power Station

>> 'Very nasty': NRG workers protest outside power station

>>'No changes to existing wages': NRG responds to power station protest

"(The EBA) proposes no changes to existing wages, hours, leave, superannuation and other benefits for existing employees and is maintaining all award protections such as consultation and redundancy provisions," Mr Warrington said.

Gladstone Power Station.
Gladstone Power Station.

 

"The existing EBA has terms and conditions that are more than 20 years old and NRG is proposing a new EBA to bring the power station in line with the rest of the power industry."

Mr Giddins will speak with workers today in a 12.30pm mass meeting about the proposal, and the union's next moves to fight it.

"The difference between the two awards is chalk and cheese," he said.

One of the aspects Mr Giddins says is most concerning in the EBA is a two-tiered pay system that would mean new workers would be paid less.

Watch: NRG workers protest proposed changes

 

 

He added the new agreement would also make it easier for NRG to bring in contractors.

Mr Giddins said the union was looking into how they can take further action via the Fair Work Commission to "put pressure" on the company.

"It's an absolute disgrace that they can play with the worker's livelihoods like this," he said.

"We will use every legal avenue available to stop the worst of what the company wants to do to the employees."

With 98% of the workforce union members, according to Mr Giddins, he's sure the result will be a "resounding no" from the workers.

"It's an absolute travesty after being an employee of choice for the Gladstone region for all these years, and they are now resulting to these lowlife tactics," he said.

NRG has been contacted for further comment.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstoneindustry gladstone power station nrg

