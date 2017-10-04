BREAKING: Gladstone stepdad pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy

A GLADSTONE man has pleaded not guilty to raping and sodomising his stepson.

This week a trial began at the Gladstone District Court, with a 12-person jury set to hear allegations of the man accused of maintaining a sexual relationship between 2008-2010 with his stepson; a child at the time.

The man, who cannot be named, has contested charges of indecent treatment of a child, maintaining a sexual relationship, rape and sodomy.

The Crown Prosecutor began her opening statement of the trial by telling the jury the accused and victim were stepfather and stepson through the defacto relationship of the accused and the victim's mum.

She told the jury the first of the alleged offending began at the Calliope Caravan Park, when the child was age 11.

She said it started with the promise of games and treats, which led to the pair showering together at the public bathrooms.

Here the man kissed the child on the lips and later inserted his penis into the child's mouth and anus, the court was told.

"(The child) became the object of the defendant's sexual desires," she said.

The alleged offending occurred at two other Gladstone addresses; at the child's mother's house and the accused's friend's house.

There was a break in the offending when the child moved away from Gladstone to live with his grandfather, however, it began the very same day he arrived back in Gladstone, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor told the jury when the boy returned to Gladstone he went to his mother's house and the accused came over to visit.

She said after dinner when the child's mother went upstairs leaving the two alone, the accused pulled out his penis, smiled and asked the child if he was "still up for playing those games".

On another occasion, the child was helping the accused at his friend's house in the garden.

The child went inside to rest on the bed.

The accused came in, laid down next to him, rolled the child and used spit and lubricant to insert his penis into the child's anus, the prosecutor told the jury.

Yesterday, the courtroom was closed to the public as the jury watched tapes of police interviews with the child.

The interviews were conducted in 2012 in the Northern Territory, where the child and his mother were living at the time, and he admitted to her what had happened with the accused, the prosecutor said.

She told the jury other evidence they would be presented with were photos of the accused's penis.

She said the accused had tattoos on his penis and both the mother and the child would give similar descriptions to the jury of what the tattoos looked like.

The prosecutor told the jury, before the courtroom closed to see the tapes, she would call on three witnesses; the child victim, the mother of the child and a police officer involved in the investigation.

The courtroom closed at about 11am.

The trial continues.