BREAKING: Jury finds Gladstone man not guilty of raping step-son

A JURY has decided a Gladstone man, who was charged with counts of rape and sodomy against his step-son, is not guilty.

The trial began last Tuesday at the Gladstone District Court, with the jury sent out to deliberate yesterday morning.

The man was accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with his child step-son, including performing acts of rape and sodomy on the 11-year-old between 2007-2010.

The court was told the acts occurred at three Gladstone addresses; including the Calliope Caravan park, and two residential addresses.

After lengthy summaries from both the Crown prosecutor, Jennifer O'Brien and Defence Barrister, Tom Polley, the jury found the man not guilty of the charges.

The matter had been before the Gladstone District Court earlier on in the year however, the jury was unable able to come to a verdict and a mistrial was called.