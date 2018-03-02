Menu
CRASH: A 4WD has collided with a caravan near the Miriam Vale cattleyards.
News

Jeep, caravan collide on Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale

Andrew Thorpe
by
2nd Mar 2018 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

3.21PM: THE BRUCE Hwy has been reopened to traffic in both directions after a two-vehicle crash near Miriam Vale earlier this afternoon.

The four-wheel drive that was blocking the highway has been moved to the side of the road and firefighters have made both vehicles safe.

Police have since left the scene.

3.09PM: ONE LANE of the Bruce Hwy is blocked after a two-vehicle crash just north of Miriam Vale.

A red four-wheel drive collided with a caravan near the Miriam Vale sale yards just before 2.25pm, according to a police spokesman.

The four-wheel drive is currently blocking the southbound lane of the highway, while the caravan is off to the side of the road.

Traffic is being directed around the jeep by police on scene, while firefighters from Gladstone are on their way to assist police and hose off fluid from one of the vehicles which has spilled onto the highway.

No one was injured in the crash and no ambulance was required.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

