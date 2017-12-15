Menu
BREAKING: Japanese takeaway to open before Christmas

Ichi Maki is due to open at the Valley Shopping Centre in Gladstone soon.
Ichi Maki is due to open at the Valley Shopping Centre in Gladstone soon. Matt Taylor
Chris Lees
by

A NEW Japanese takeaway store is opening at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre.

The signs are up and it's hoped it will open before Christmas.

Robert Smith from Colliers International, who runs the centre, said it was really exciting to have the store opening.

"The retailers are very excited to have Ichi Maki coming in," he said.

Mr Smith said the owners were hoping to have opened the store last week but minor delays had pushed it back.

"Right now it looks like they're just doing all the finer details," he said.

Although Mr Smith could not give a definitive opening date, he said "fingers crossed they can get it done before Christmas".

"It's really come together well," he said.

The shop had been sitting empty for months. It was previously an Asian takeaway store, Wok Me, however, that closed early this year.

In November this year the Gladstone Observer revealed the store was likely to be Ichi Maki - which is a Japanese takeaway franchise.

It sells sushi, bento boxes and other hot food.

