Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

TWO more people have been fined for interacting with dingoes on Fraser Island, including one who used food to try to get a photo with one of the animals.

It comes after a person was fined last week for trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit.

Reported interactions with dingoes have decreased by more than 16 per cent since the Queensland Government introduced tough new penalties.

Some visitors, however, were still not getting the message, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Acting Regional Director Marc Dargusch said.

"If people are careless enough to feed or interact with a dingo then they can expect a $2135 on-the-spot fine," Mr Dargusch said.

"I am dismayed that we've had to fine three people in a week for feeding or interacting with dingoes, and clearly some of our visitors to the island have to change their attitudes.

"A fed dingo quickly becomes a habituated dingo.

"People who feed dingoes are putting other people in danger and they're putting the dingoes at risk.

"QPWS rangers and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation are committed to keeping people safe and maintaining a healthy and sustainable dingo population, and that's why we are handing out these fines.

"Please be warned, because we have tour group operators, island residents and visitors who are happy to provide photos and other evidence resulting in stiff penalties for people who feed or deliberately interact with dingoes."

Mr Dargusch said rangers know which dingoes have been fed by visitors, because they have no natural wariness of people and approach vehicles and campsites for food.

"This foolish behaviour has to stop, because the dingoes on K'gari are naturally slender, have access to plenty of food and they are not starving," he said.

"Rangers and the BAC will continue to provide dingo-safe education to help prevent visitors feeding or interacting with dingoes.

"When dingo-safe education doesn't work, rangers have been instructed to issue fines where necessary, and this includes for failing to properly secure food and rubbish."

People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or by phoning 4127 9150 or emailing dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.