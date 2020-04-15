Menu
Serious crash on Isis Highway
BREAKING: Isis Hwy closed as serious crash unfolds

Geordi Offord
Shane Jones
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Apr 2020 10:12 AM
UPDATE 11.05AM: Forensic investigators have arrived at the scene of the crash.

UPDATE 11AM: The Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that two of the three people involved in the crash have been taken to hospital. 

They said the crash happened around 9.45am.

A witness at the scene said the car involved in the crash is still upside-down, and the engine is still running.

EARLIER: Crews are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway.

NewsMail reporter Shane Jones, who is on scene, said four ambulances have arrived to treat occupants and the vehicle was still on its roof.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the scene on the Childers side of the Givelda School and there were three occupants involved in the crash.

The Isis Highway has been closed in both directions with traffic being diverted back to Bundaberg and Childers.

More to come.

