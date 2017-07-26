BREAKING: International flights trial for Rocky revealed

An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport after a recent diversion.

INTERNATIONAL flights could begin landing and taking off in Rockhampton within months in a grand plan revealed by Rockhampton Regional Council this morning.

During Rockhampton Regional Council's ordinary meeting, Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow pitched her plan to test international flights with a six month trial to begin next year.

Cr Strelow said it would "come as no surprise" to councillors as she put forward the initiative in a mayoral minute, which requested an action plan be prepared and report returned to council.

She said while the Rockhampton Airport already has the capacity for charter flights, this would be a more targeted opportunity for international freight and international passengers.

Cr Strelow said exporting local produce from the Rockhampton Airport has been an ongoing conversation for many years and now is the time to put the wheels in motion.

"We could write feasibility studies until we are blue in the face but the best way to know our opportunities for our airport is to trial them," Cr Strelow said.

"This is a relatively low risk, low cost, toe in the water venture that will allow everybody who understand the opportunities to test the waters.

"We are in a brilliant position that we don't need a big capital spend in order to operate international airport, we would only need to cover the costs of customs officers and possibly some incentives to get a kick-start."

Cr Strelow said council's Economic Development team had been working with small crop producers looking to support their growth and understand opportunities that could leverage their businesses.

Cr Strelow and Cr Niel Fisher also highlighted opportunity to for "beef to fly" from Rockhampton, and hoped the report would start those discussions.

"I would envisage if the trial is successful we will move fairly quickly to make permanent arrangements, and we would also need the support of the Federal Government," Cr Strelow said.

"We would also be looking at grant programs to help us and to help our businesses to expand our horizons.

"The timing is deliberate in that we want people to work up to and have plenty of lead time to become involved in this venture.

"This is a blue sky moment for us to just see where this opportunity may lead us, and I think if ever there was a time for us to do it, that time is now."

Councillors expressed their unanimous support for the motion.