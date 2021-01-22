BREAKING: Lane closed after motorbike, car crash on hwy

Crews are on their way to Clinton.

INITIAL 6.49AM:

The Dawson Hwy is closed after a car vs motorbike crash at Clinton this morning.

Emergency Services were called to Don Young Dr and the Dawson Hwy about 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was being assessed for head and arm injuries.

The QAS spokeswoman said the crash was a head on collision.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the motorbike rider was concious and breathing with non-life threatening injuries.

The QPS spokesman said the inbound lane on the Dawson Hwy was closed and traffic was being diverted to Don Young Dr and Red Rover Rd.

More to come.