BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Gladstone announcement

Tegan Annett
7th Apr 2017
IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.
IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.

IN LESS than two weeks central Queensland IKEA shoppers can pick up their online furniture buys from five Queensland delivery warehouses and as of today, this includes a depot in Gladstone.

In January the Swedish furniture giant announced its online foray into northern and central Queensland, leaving shoppers aching at the finger tips to make their first online purchases.

Five reasons IKEA should chose Gladstone for online depot

IKEA makes major CQ announcement

Today IKEA announced the depot points will open on April 19, and that the service will expand to include Gladstone.

Warehouses will also located at Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

Previously online shopping and delivery for the region has been unavailable, except via private courier services.

"We're very excited to announce that online shopping will arrive soon in North Queensland," IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said.

"In just under two weeks people in Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns as well as Gladstone will be able to purchase IKEA products with the click of a button and collect them from their nearest location."

The Observer is awaiting a response from IKEA on where the Gladstone depot will be located.

This does not mean there will be a physical store in Gladstone, it will be a pick up warehouse.

"With the launch of the IKEA online shopping service more people in Queensland will have access to a wide range of affordable, quality home furnishing products," Mr Donath said.

"We have seen extraordinary demand for IKEA in North Queensland and we anticipate great interest in this service."

The new, online service from IKEA will allow secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop:

  • Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au
  • Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options
  • Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase
  • The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order
BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Gladstone announcement

BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Gladstone announcement

SWEDISH furniture giant IKEA has made an exciting announcement that will change the way Gladstone people shop.



Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

