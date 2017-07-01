BREAKING: Hunt on for Chinese man who jumped ship in Gladstone

Aerial view of the Gladstone Harbour.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

AUTHORITIES are searching for a Chinese man who deserted his ship while it was docked at the Gladstone Harbour yesterday.

Today the Australian Border Force and Queensland Police are continuing their search for the the Chinese crew member of a vessel docked at the Gladstone Harbour.

A Department of Immigration and Border Protection spokesperson said they were notified yesterday of the man's disappearance.

"Australian Border Force was notified yesterday that a Chinese crew member was suspected of desertion from his vessel docked at Gladstone Harbour," the spokesperson said.

"The man had failed to return from approved shore leave.

"Queensland Police have been advised and the ABF is undertaking action to locate and remove the man."

The latest search follows at least two instances last month when Chinese nationals fled their ships docked in the Gladstone Harbour.