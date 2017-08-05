BREAKING: Huge inflatable playground opening in Gladstone

Rikki Tea introduces Tigger's Bounce House which will open nnext door to the Lifestyle Church at Sun Valley.

WHAT could be better than an entire playground made out of inflatable obstacles, bouncy games and a brand-new place to host the kids' birthday parties?

Well that's the business plan of Gladstone woman Rikki Tea, who will be opening her new business, Tigger's Bounce House by the end of 2017.

The mother-of-two and personal trainer started working on the plan in February and said it sprung from the realisation that there really wasn't that much for parents to do recreationally with their kids in the region.

Tigger's Bounce House will open next door to the Lifestyle Church on Sun Valley Rd.

Mrs Tea said the playground will cater for children of ages 0-12, with eating and dining areas for party hires, functions and space for parents to kick back and relax.

"The playground will include a range of inflatable items and obstacles, games and other things ... a bit like Sea Urchins," she said.

"It is just basically about creating a fun experience for children, getting them out from behind the screens and getting active."

She said the centre will be a permanent business, running seven days a week with up to six staff members to run it.

"It's going to be "great for kids who have lots of bounce and parents in need of a break," Mrs Tea said.

"And over ten percent of Tigger's Bounce House profits will be donated to non-for profit organisations including Destiny Rescue who rescue and rehabilitate children who are victims of human trafficking."

"It's something totally different and unlike anything Gladstone has ever seen before ... I'm really excited to be able to provide somewhere special for parents to take their kids for a memorable experience."

Currently in the renovating stage, Mrs Tea said the eating area will be a 'woodland-type theme' incorporating nature and trees into the design.

She was able to kick-start all of the planning through help of the Rio Tinto community fund, Here For Business, which includes the use of a team of business coaches and mentors to help budding entrepreneurs refine their business plans, and to work with them in the establishment phase.

"They provided a great education plan into helping me get it up and running ... I have been very fortunate," she said.

Yet to be established are the children's entry prices, the Tigger's Tucker menu and prices of party function packages.

To check out more about the business, head to the Tigger's Bounce House Facebook page here.

There will be more photos to come.