Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have been called to a Dolphin St home.
Emergency services have been called to a Dolphin St home.
News

Emergency services at scene of house fire

Mark Zita
Tegan Annett
by and
18th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at a South Gladstone home after a house fire was reported this morning.  

A Triple Zero call was made shortly before 9.30am about the house fire on Dolphin St. 

Initial reports suggested a person was inside looking for their dog. 

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene. 

A QFES spokesman said the fire was in an ensuite. 

Two fire crews attended, and it's believed the fire is now under control. 

breaking house fire
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    premium_icon 'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    News Police execute search warrant at plant operator's home and find four illegal crops.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    premium_icon 'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    News Crews were called to the Dolphin St property before 9.30am

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
    Police ask for public help after Tannum Sands hit and run

    premium_icon Police ask for public help after Tannum Sands hit and run

    Crime A gold Suzuki Vitara was last sighted heading towards Gladstone

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
    'They danced all night': Mt Larcom Show Ball a success

    premium_icon 'They danced all night': Mt Larcom Show Ball a success

    News Find out who the winners were and how the night went.

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:00 AM