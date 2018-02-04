'Like matchsticks': Horror as central home burns down

UPDATE |

FIRE crews are dampening down the home previously ablaze.

A Queensland Police spokesman said no one was in the house on Harbour Tce at the time of the fire and there were zero injuries to report.

"Investigations into the cause are ongoing," he said.

It is understood fireys who fought this morning's flames had to go through decontamination as there was asbestos inside the now-blackened home.

BREAKING |

SEVERAL Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene and gearing up to gain control of a residential fire.

About 6am, emergency services responded to reports of a home on Harbour Tce, engulfed in flames.

Upon their arrival, fireys suited up and began fighting the blaze.

A next door neighbour said she woke up just before 6am to the sound of a "very loud crash".

"I smelled diesel or something and smoke and there were crashing sounds, like the sound of smashing glass," she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Just a few minutes later, the house was alight.

"People do live there, we know that, but I don't think anyone was inside," the neighbour said.

She blamed the massive blaze as to why she "never (wanted) to live in a wooden house".

"If it catches fire, like this one, you're finished," she said.

"It's frightening. The firefighters had to test first if they could walk inside. It's so unstable ... like matchsticks."

Initial reports are the house fire is now under control.

Harbour Tce fire: About 6am, emergency services responded to reports of a home on Harbour Tce, engulfed in flames.

Police crews are in place at the corner of Endeavour St and Harbour Tce and at the corner of Roseberry St and Harbour Tce, blocking cars from entering the area blanketed in thick smoke.

One Gladstone Officer said the wind was "quite strong" and blowing the smoke towards other houses behind the victim home.

Paramedics are on scene, however, it is unknown if there are any patients being treated.

It is believe a certified fire investigator will be attending the incident to uncover the cause of the early-morning blaze.

If you have information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.