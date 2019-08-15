Menu
Emergency services responding to a house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.
BREAKING: House burns to the ground in Lakes Creek

Aden Stokes
by
15th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
7.20AM: EMERGENCY services raced to the scene of a house fully engulfed in flames in Lakes Creek earlier this morning.

 

At 2.29am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, as well as paramedics and police, were called to a house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.

Three fire crews arrived at the scene at 2.36am. Upon arrival, the two-storey house was fully alight.

There are reports the structure may have collapsed.

 

At 3.20am, the fire was under control and has since been extinguished.

One person was assessed on scene by paramedics and reportedly suffered no injuries. They did not require transport to hospital.

 

At 6.20am, a crime scene was declared and a fire investigator was requested. They are expected to arrive on scene later today.

QFES are still working to make the scene safe. Paramedics and police remain on scene in support of QFES.

More to come.

