BREAKING: Homicide investigation after stabbed man dies

THE Queensland Police Service today confirmed that a homicide investigation in Gladstone is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in South Gladstone overnight.

A QPS spokesperson said police are now searching for a male suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing, after reports the two men were having an altercation.

After 6pm last night police were called to an Auckland St residence and located a 23-year-old who was allegedly lying in the driveway with a stab wound.

Emergency services performed CPR on the man as he was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition.

However it has been confirmed the man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A crime scene was set up extending from the driveway of the Auckland St unit complex and down the footpath, with officers conducting searches in the area for evidence.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.