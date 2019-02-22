Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale.
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale. Ryan Brown
Breaking

BREAKING: Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Feb 2019 11:24 AM

 EMERGENCY services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: DASHCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS AFTERMATH OF COLLISION

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

MORE TO COME.

CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.
CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale. LiveTraffic NSW
collision editors picks live traffic nsw pacific highway tyndale
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful. She is calling on the public to do more to support local businesses in today's 'really tough market'.

    WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for ways to keep the family entertained?

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    'Time to move on': Civic manager recalls business's decline

    premium_icon 'Time to move on': Civic manager recalls business's decline

    News 'On a Saturday night you'd have heaps of people through here.'