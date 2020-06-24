Menu
Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service attended the scene of a serious crash in Coraki.
One critical as helicopter, ambulance attend serious crash

Alison Paterson
24th Jun 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
UPDATE 3:35PM: AMBULANCE NSW have confirmed one patient in a critical condition has been intubated ahead of being transported to hospital via the Westpac Life Safer Rescue Helicopter.

Ambulance NSW confirmed the patient is in a critical condition and will probably be taken directly to Gold Coast University Hospital's trauma unit.

Paramedics have intubed one patient to open their airway to provide oxygen or give them an aesthetic or medicine ahead of the light which is scheduled to depart the scene of the crash in approximately 10 minutes.

Ambulance NSW also reported two other patients who were able to walk after the crash are being transported to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance.

 

 

UPDATE 3:18PM: FOUR firefighters from the Woodburn Fire Brigade are on scene at a two-vehicle crash in Coraki on Wednesday afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said a tanker with a crew from the Woodburn Fire Brigade are on scene providing fire protection.

 

UPDATE: FIREFIGHTERS are in attendance at a serious two-vehicle crash on Lagoon Rd, Coraki Lagoon Rd.

Fire Rescue Duty Commander Tracey Spindler confirmed the pumper crew from Coraki Fire Station are on scene along with their Rural Fire Service colleagues.

More to come.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: A PREGNANT woman, 33, is one of four people injured and in the process of being transported to hospital following her vehicle being T-boned in a two vehicle crash at Coraki this afternoon.

Ambulance NSW confirmed as well as road amabulances, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the incident which occurred at Lagoon Road, Coraki, at 2.37pm.

It is understood the pregnant woman has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital while another patient is being loaded onto the Westpac Helicopter.

Two other people injured in the crash are also being assessed by paramedics and will be transported.

More to come.

