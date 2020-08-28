BREAKING: Heavy machinery accident halts CQ worksite
PARAMEDICS have attended an industrial property at Gladstone this afternoon following a frightening workplace accident.
The incident occurred around 1pm after a male employee was involved in a digger rollover.
The incident took place at a Garfield St worksite, Callemondah.
It is understood the male worker did not become entrapped inside the heavy-piece machinery.
He was reportedly conscious and breathing upon paramedic's arrival.
The patient has since been taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.
QFES and QPS also attended the scene.
An investigation by Workplace Health and Safety Officers is being conducted.