BREAKING: Head-to-tail crash at busy Gladstone intersection

Emergency services closed a turning lane onto Breslin St after two cars crashed at the Glenlyon rd lights. Tegan Annett

UPDATE 12.50pm:

A PASSERBY who directed traffic away from a two-vehicle traffic crash this afternoon has been thanked by emergency service officers.

Gladstone Fire and Emergency Service station officer Chris Sullivan said before Queensland Police Service arrived a resident stopped vehicles from using the turning lane onto Breslin St, which was blocked by the damaged Holden Commodore.

"They were doing a brilliant job of keeping other vehicles away from the intersection before Queensland Police Service arrived on the scene," he said.

Two fire crews responded to the head-to-tail crash, which also involved Volkswagon Golf.

"The Commodore sustained some damage to the front end, the Volkswagon has minor damage and is able to be driven," he said.

Officer Sullivan said the fire crews made the area safe and isolated the Commodore's battery.

The two people involved in the accident were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service.

EARLIER 12.15pm: A TURNING lane at the intersection of Breslin St and Glenlyon Rd has been closed after a two-vehicle traffic crash shortly after midday.

Police, firefighters and Queensland Ambulance crews responded to the incident.

Both drivers are out of their vehicles and were assessed by paramedics, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesman has since said an ambulance is no longer required at the scene.

One of the vehicles sustained extensive damage in the head-to-tail crash, while the other is expected to be driven from the scene.

A tow truck has been called and is on its way to remove the other vehicle.

Drivers heading north along Glenlyon Rd are currently unable to turn left into Breslin St.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.