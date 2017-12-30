UPDATE: Three hospitalised after head-on crash at Clinton

LIGHTS DOWN: A van and a taxi have collided at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and the Dawson Hwy at Clinton.

LIGHTS DOWN: A van and a taxi have collided at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and the Dawson Hwy at Clinton. Matt Taylor

11.35AM: THE INTERSECTION of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd has been completely re-opened and the scene left in the hands of Queensland Police and Ergon Energy.

The second vehicle was towed from the scene at about 10.45am

Gladstone Regional Council has been notified of the incident.

10.33AM: THREE people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on crash at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd.

The patients, now reported as two females and a male according to the Queensland Ambulance Service, were able to exit their vehicles by themselves but told paramedics they were experiencing chest pains, possibly as a result of impact with their seatbelts and airbags going off.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash has been towed from the scene and the Dawson Hwy has been fully reopened to traffic.

One turning lane on Aerodrome Rd remains closed as firefighters wait for the tow truck to return to remove the second vehicle.

An Ergon Energy crew has arrived at the scene and disconnected power from a set of traffic lights that were knocked down in the crash.

LIGHTS DOWN: A van and a taxi have collided at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and the Dawson Hwy at Clinton. Matt Taylor

10.05AM: A VAN and a taxi have collided in a head-on at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and the Dawson Hwy at Clinton.

Police have received multiple 000 calls regarding the incident since 9.40am, and are now directing traffic as firefighters work to make the area safe and paramedics attend to patients at the scene.

The traffic lights at the intersection are blinking yellow as a result of the crash.

Two male patients and a female patient are currently in the hands of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

No one is trapped inside either of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.