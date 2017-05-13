BREAKING: Head on collision, man trapped, south of Miriam Vale

UPDATE 9.40am:

A MAN is trapped in a ute and another man is suffering serious injuries after two cars collided south of Miriam Vale this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the Bruce Hwy accident near the Kolan River.

Bruce_Hwy, approx 5km south of Kolan River blocked due to serious traffic crash.



A police spokesperson said one man was trapped in a ute and a man travelling in a sedan has serious injuries.

It's believed a rescue helicopter has been tasked.

The Bruce Hwy is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Earlier 9.20am:

EMERGENCY services are en-route to a head-on collision about 60km south of Miriam Vale, near Kalpowar.

Two cars were involved in the collision which happened shortly after 8.30am today on the Bruce Hwy near Lake Monduran.

The Gladstone Police are at the scene and Queensland Ambulance Service are yet to arrive.

QAS have reports of two patients involved in the crash.

Emergency services have warned drivers to avoid the area, as lengthy delays are expected.