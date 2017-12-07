BREAKING: Gunshot reported at Barney Point

CORDONED OFF: A police car blocks the road at the corner of Wood and McCray St.

12.11PM: DETECTIVES have arrived at the scene of a reported gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.

People nearby are being told it is no longer safe to remain in the area unless they are wearing a bullet-proof vest.

This is a developing story. More to follow as details emerge.

11.44AM: POLICE have cordoned off streets in Barney Point after reports of a possible gunshot.

Two ambulance crews are at the scene and a large number of police are active in the area.

The sound was heard shortly before 11am.

GUN SHOT REPORTED: Police are active at Barney Point after reports of a gun shot. Mike Richards

MAP | Wood St, Barney Point (IMPORTANT: Not exact location of incident)

11.25AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman has confirmed paramedics are en route to Wood St at Barney Point.

11.15AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.

A QPS spokeswoman said police were already on the scene and were assessing the situation.

The possible gunshot was heard shortly before 11am.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.