BREAKING: Gunshot reported at Barney Point

12.11PM: DETECTIVES have arrived at the scene of a reported gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.
People nearby are being told it is no longer safe to remain in the area unless they are wearing a bullet-proof vest.
This is a developing story. More to follow as details emerge.
11.44AM: POLICE have cordoned off streets in Barney Point after reports of a possible gunshot.
Two ambulance crews are at the scene and a large number of police are active in the area.
The sound was heard shortly before 11am.
MAP | Wood St, Barney Point (IMPORTANT: Not exact location of incident)
11.25AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman has confirmed paramedics are en route to Wood St at Barney Point.
11.15AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.
A QPS spokeswoman said police were already on the scene and were assessing the situation.
The possible gunshot was heard shortly before 11am.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.