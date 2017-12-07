Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Gunshot reported at Barney Point

CORDONED OFF: A police car blocks the road at the corner of Wood and McCray St.
CORDONED OFF: A police car blocks the road at the corner of Wood and McCray St. Mike Richards
Andrew Thorpe
by

12.11PM: DETECTIVES have arrived at the scene of a reported gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.

People nearby are being told it is no longer safe to remain in the area unless they are wearing a bullet-proof vest.

This is a developing story. More to follow as details emerge.

 

 

11.44AM: POLICE have cordoned off streets in Barney Point after reports of a possible gunshot.

Two ambulance crews are at the scene and a large number of police are active in the area.

The sound was heard shortly before 11am.

 

GUN SHOT REPORTED: Police are active at Barney Point after reports of a gun shot.
GUN SHOT REPORTED: Police are active at Barney Point after reports of a gun shot. Mike Richards

MAP | Wood St, Barney Point (IMPORTANT: Not exact location of incident)

 

11.25AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman has confirmed paramedics are en route to Wood St at Barney Point.

11.15AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a gunshot on Wood St at Barney Point.

A QPS spokeswoman said police were already on the scene and were assessing the situation.

The possible gunshot was heard shortly before 11am.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  gladstone police

Gladstone Observer
'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

The 45-year-old Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing.

'Critical' Gladstone patient airlifted from Curtis Island

The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn.

The older man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellow Patch.

Mike's fighting spirit earns him the nod

HUMBLED: Mike Koens says every volunteer should be recognised for their community work.

Mike Koens has been nominated for Australian of the Year.

Salvos interview 250 families for Christmas hampers

HUGE EFFORT: The Salvo's will giveaway 194 hampers this year. Pictured is Kay Ford working with one of the many volunteers to choose presents to match the person who will receive the hamper.

'Somewhere between 20 and 30 were repeat clients'.

Local Partners