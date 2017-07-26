BREAKING: Grass fire accelerating, nears homes

Firetrucks arrive to pu out the "fire" last week. Photo Tom Gillespie / Balonne Beacon

2.25pm: THE FIRE crew attempting to get the large grass fire under control at Darts Creek Rd is requesting urgent backup.

Winds in the area have picked up, causing the fire to accelerate.

The extent of the risk properties in the area are facing is still uncertain.

2.05pm: THE SINGLE Mount Larcom fire crew are starting to get the fire at Darts Creek Rd under control, according to a QFES spokesman.

There is still no immediate threat to homes, however, the fire is still covering a large amount of grassy area.

All responding backup crews were cancelled.

1.50pm: A MOUNT Larcom fire crew is trying to extinguish a large blaze at a property on Darts Creek Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called by a member of the public about 12.55pm who notified them of the fire between Vaughan and Link Rd.

A QFES spokesman confirmed the grass fire had spread across a "large area", but that no properties are currently under threat.

"This can change, so backup crews are already on their way," he said.

It's been reported fireys on scene have so far extinguished about 50% of the blaze.

"We are liaising with the property owner now and trying to extinguish the fire, but it is covering a large area, so it'll take a while," he said.

Updates to follow.