26°
News

BREAKING: Grass fire accelerating, nears homes

Sarah Steger
| 26th Jul 2017 1:46 PM
Firetrucks arrive to pu out the "fire" last week. Photo Tom Gillespie / Balonne Beacon
Firetrucks arrive to pu out the "fire" last week. Photo Tom Gillespie / Balonne Beacon Tom Gillespie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

2.25pm: THE FIRE crew attempting to get the large grass fire under control at Darts Creek Rd is requesting urgent backup.

Winds in the area have picked up, causing the fire to accelerate.

The extent of the risk properties in the area are facing is still uncertain.

2.05pm: THE SINGLE Mount Larcom fire crew are starting to get the fire at Darts Creek Rd under control, according to a QFES spokesman.

There is still no immediate threat to homes, however, the fire is still covering a large amount of grassy area.

All responding backup crews were cancelled.

1.50pm: A MOUNT Larcom fire crew is trying to extinguish a large blaze at a property on Darts Creek Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called by a member of the public about 12.55pm who notified them of the fire between Vaughan and Link Rd.

A QFES spokesman confirmed the grass fire had spread across a "large area", but that no properties are currently under threat.

"This can change, so backup crews are already on their way," he said.

It's been reported fireys on scene have so far extinguished about 50% of the blaze.

"We are liaising with the property owner now and trying to extinguish the fire, but it is covering a large area, so it'll take a while," he said.

Updates to follow.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking news darts creek fire gladstone region

'You're going to lose your job': Gladstone man in strife

'You're going to lose your job': Gladstone man in strife

'You're going to lose your job, aren't you?' the magistrate asked him.

Tensions rise as more Gladstone workers vote on strike

Protected action ballot due next month for Gladstone workforce.

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

BSL, Yarwun, QAL owner lashes out against power prices

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013, company preferred images. Photo Contributed

NEM is not competitive: Rio Tinto

Local Partners

Trinity College plans to move primary campus

Local school officially opens their $2 million building.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

NEARLY HERE: Gladstone Eisteddfod's Beth Jones, Pauline Newman and Heidi Johnson prepare this year's event program.

Organisers prepare for release of the 2017 event program.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Time for Bed

Kids will drift off to sleep.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Old World Charm Welcomes You To This Tannum Sands Beach House

3 Elizabeth Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 2 2 1 $390,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 3 Elizabeth Street to the market. This wonderful beach house in the heart of Tannum Sands simply oozes old world...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $239,500

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

20K REDUCTION... MOTIVATED SALE... INVEST OR NEST

1 Steed Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $179,000

This high set home situated in the sought after location of West Gladstone will not last long. It is priced to sell! The home is spacious under roof offering a...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $140,000

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Absolute Surprise Package - Must See!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Anyone looking for an immaculate home that is geared up for entertaining? Well from the moment you set foot on the front lawn of this property you will be able to...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

For Sale sign

Real Estate Institute of Queensland encourages Gladstone home buyers.