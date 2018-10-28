HIGHWAY CLOSED: Residents on alert as multiple fires burn.

3.04PM: The grass fire near Kiora Rd and the Bruce Hwy is now under control.

2.15PM: The Bruce Highway has re-opened in both directions near Kiora Rd, south of Miriam Vale.

1.46PM: Motorists have been advised that one lane of the Bruce Highway will be closed near Kiora Rd, south of Miriam Vale, due to a grass fire.

1.34PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a bushfire advisory for the Captain Creek area, south-west of Agnes Water.

It is travelling from Creevey Drive in an easterly direction towards Davies and Murphy Rd, Captain Creek.

Two grass fires are also current for a section of the Bruce Highway, near Kiora Rd and Darley Rd, Boyne Valley.

QFES advises residents to stay up to date and to decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

They also advise properties are not under direct threat, but to immediately call Triple Zero (000) if they do become under threat.

QFES advises people to do the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

----

1.23PM: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently responding to reports of two grass fires south of Miriam Vale.

One fire is a grass fire burning near Darley Rd at Boyne Valley.

The second fire is also a grass fire burning near the intersection of Kiora Rd and the Bruce Highway in Colosseum.

----

12.49PM: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Bruce Highway, south of Miriam Vale.

Firefighters advise that residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should also drive to conditions.

Residents who believe their property is under threat should call Triple Zero (000).

This is a breaking news story, more to come.