UPDATE: Fire crews, residents fighting football field-sized fire
UPDATE 1.50pm:
DARTS Creek Rd residents are helping emergency service crews to extinguish a grass fire which broke out this afternoon.
Three fire crews are battling the fire, roughly the size of a football field.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said residents who live nearby are using a loader to clear nearby shrubs to prevent the fire from spreading.
The fire was reported around 12.30pm as a threat to properties.
The spokesman said the nearby homes are now safe, and the fire is travelling towards a creek.
Earlier 1pm:
A GRASS fire has broken out at near properties at Darts Creek Rd near Mt Larcom shortly after midday.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was reported as the size of a football field.
QFES also said a number of homes were in close range to the fire.
QFES crews are yet to arrive.
More to come.