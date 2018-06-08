Menu
UPDATE: Fire crews, residents fighting football field-sized fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
8th Jun 2018 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM

UPDATE 1.50pm: 

DARTS Creek Rd residents are helping emergency service crews to extinguish a grass fire which broke out this afternoon.

Three fire crews are battling the fire, roughly the size of a football field. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said residents who live nearby are using a loader to clear nearby shrubs to prevent the fire from spreading. 

The fire was reported around 12.30pm as a threat to properties. 

The spokesman said the nearby homes are now safe, and the fire is travelling towards a creek. 

Earlier 1pm: 

A GRASS fire has broken out at near properties at Darts Creek Rd near Mt Larcom shortly after midday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was reported as the size of a football field.

QFES also said a number of homes were in close range to the fire.

QFES crews are yet to arrive.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

