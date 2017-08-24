27°
News

UPDATE: Some residents evacuating after heavy smoke spreads

Sarah Steger
| 24th Aug 2017 11:14 AM
BUSH FIRE: Rural Firefighters attended a blaze off Kentucky Blue Grass estate near Bundaberg.
BUSH FIRE: Rural Firefighters attended a blaze off Kentucky Blue Grass estate near Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN091016RURAL1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: POLICE are redirecting traffic along Dawson Hwy between Kirkwood Rd and Don Young Dr and the intersection at Dawson Hwy and Haddock Dr is also closed.

A jam of vehicles in the Byellee Kirkwood area has already begun and cars are now being turned around by Gladstone police.

12pm: WITH heavy smoke spreading from the Byellee Rd grass fire, some residents living in homes as far away as Kirkwood have chosen to evacuate.

Police are blocking traffic along Don Young Dr between Red Rover Rd and Dawson Hwy as firies continue battling the blaze at Byellee.

With the traffic restrictions in place and a very heavy smoke warning, motorists in the area are cautioned to drive very carefully.

Both urban and rural firefighters are still conducting backburning and trying to control the grass fire by strengthening the containment lines.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area and the wind is pushing it around quite far, even to Kirkwood," a QFES media spokesman said.

11.14: URBAN and rural firefighters are currently trying to gain control of a grass fire at Byellee.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services unites responded after they received reports of a vegetation fire on Byellee Rd at 10.20am. 

Upon arrival, firies put out a smoke alert to the public, warning nearby residents to close windows and doors and motorists with decreased visibility to drive with caution.

"It's a slow moving grass fire but there is a significant amount of smoke in the area," a QFES media spokeswoman said.

Firies are now putting in containment lines and fire breaks around the blaze, in the hopes of gaining control over it.

"There's currently no properties under threat," the spokeswoman said.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking new grassfire qfes

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut...

A UNION is demanding the Gladstone Regional Council revert a recent decision it says slashed some council worker's pay by $10 per hour.

Huge Gladstone region industry celebrates milestone

EARLY DAYS: Boyne Smelter Limited in the mid-1980s.

BSL looks back at past 35 years.

Activists take legal action to remove drum lines

YES OR NO?: Should north Queensland beaches continue to set drumlines to keep sharks away from popular beaches? Have your say.

Civic leaders, lifesavers slam legal challenge for permit renewal.

One month left to surrender unregistered firearms

SURRENDERED: Constables Kate Lingard and Dean Keevers with some firearms that have been handed in.

Firearms amnesty continues until September 30.

Local Partners

Local short story writer humbled by award

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

QAL partners up with GCLA to cater 50th anniversary

INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY: Gladstone Community Linking Agency's newest innovation, Incredible Edibles catering services.

For its 50th anniversary QAL partnered with GCLA to cater the day.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Phillip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

BARGAIN BUSTER FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY... WITH TWO LIVING AREAS

64 Powell Close, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This near new four bedroom home won't last long. Boasting a separate media room for all to enjoy. Situated in a quiet and private Estate within easy access to...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $419,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

South Gladstone house sells for puny $80K

274 Auckland St South Gladstone

Is this the cheapest house in Gladstone?

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment