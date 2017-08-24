UPDATE: Some residents evacuating after heavy smoke spreads

UPDATE: POLICE are redirecting traffic along Dawson Hwy between Kirkwood Rd and Don Young Dr and the intersection at Dawson Hwy and Haddock Dr is also closed.

A jam of vehicles in the Byellee Kirkwood area has already begun and cars are now being turned around by Gladstone police.

12pm: WITH heavy smoke spreading from the Byellee Rd grass fire, some residents living in homes as far away as Kirkwood have chosen to evacuate.

Police are blocking traffic along Don Young Dr between Red Rover Rd and Dawson Hwy as firies continue battling the blaze at Byellee.

With the traffic restrictions in place and a very heavy smoke warning, motorists in the area are cautioned to drive very carefully.

Both urban and rural firefighters are still conducting backburning and trying to control the grass fire by strengthening the containment lines.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area and the wind is pushing it around quite far, even to Kirkwood," a QFES media spokesman said.

11.14: URBAN and rural firefighters are currently trying to gain control of a grass fire at Byellee.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services unites responded after they received reports of a vegetation fire on Byellee Rd at 10.20am.

Upon arrival, firies put out a smoke alert to the public, warning nearby residents to close windows and doors and motorists with decreased visibility to drive with caution.

"It's a slow moving grass fire but there is a significant amount of smoke in the area," a QFES media spokeswoman said.

Firies are now putting in containment lines and fire breaks around the blaze, in the hopes of gaining control over it.

"There's currently no properties under threat," the spokeswoman said.

Updates to follow.