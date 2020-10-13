Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wildfire
Wildfire
News

BREAKING: Grass fire burning near Calliope

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 2:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services personnel from the Gladstone region are currently on scene at a fire south of Calliope.

As of 2.45pm today, a grass fire is travelling from near the intersection of Marsh Road and Nellie Simpson Road towards Gladstone Monto Road, Wooderson.

As a result of the fire Gladstone Monto Road is closed to traffic near the Marsh Road intersection.

A QFES statement advised people in the area that they would be affected by smoke, which would reduce visibility and air quality.

QFES advised that properties were not under direct threat at the time of publication.

They also urged residents to call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believed they or their property was under threat.

breaking news gladstone bushfire gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

        Premium Content NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

        Crime One man lost his licence for six months over the offence.

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Loris Doessel

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Loris Doessel

        Politics Meet the candidates who are opposing the incumbent Colin Boyce in this year’s State...

        UPDATE: Teen injured in beach rollover still in hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teen injured in beach rollover still in hospital

        News The boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on the weekend in a serious condition.

        Pile of books set on fire next to paint shop

        Premium Content Pile of books set on fire next to paint shop

        News Fire and Emergency Services were called to a reports of a vegetation fire in...