BREAKING: Grass fire burning near Calliope

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services personnel from the Gladstone region are currently on scene at a fire south of Calliope.

As of 2.45pm today, a grass fire is travelling from near the intersection of Marsh Road and Nellie Simpson Road towards Gladstone Monto Road, Wooderson.

As a result of the fire Gladstone Monto Road is closed to traffic near the Marsh Road intersection.

A QFES statement advised people in the area that they would be affected by smoke, which would reduce visibility and air quality.

QFES advised that properties were not under direct threat at the time of publication.

They also urged residents to call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believed they or their property was under threat.