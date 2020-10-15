BREAKING: Grass fire breaks out near Calliope

Crews are on scene at a bushfire south of Calliope.

FIRE and Emergency crews are on scene at a grass fire burning at Wooderson, south of Calliope.

Crews were called to the intersection of Marsh and Neville Roads.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the grass fire was under control and currently posing no threat to property.

Crews are working to contain the fire and will continue to monitor throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors if they suffer from a respiratory condition and keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.