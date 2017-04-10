BREAKING: GPC worker guilty on dodgy bbq claims

A GLADSTONE Ports Corporation worker who tried to claim $300 for a barbecue using falsified records was let off lighter than his colleagues.

ANOTHER Gladstone Ports Corporation worker faced court today on Health and Wellbeing Scheme rorts charges.

Jason Matthew Mikkelsen tried to claim $300 for a barbecue using falsified records.

Mikkelsen pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court on one charge of imposition after submitting falsified records in a reimbursement claim to the GPC, under the corporation's Health and Wellbeing Scheme.

The scheme allows GPC staff to be reimbursed for up to $299 in goods that contribute to their well-being, like fishing rods and reels.

There is a set list of items that can, and cannot be reimbursed which was given to all workers. The Observer has been unable to obtain a copy of this list.

Mikkelsen, 48, was just a small fish in a big pond of about 82 other GPC workers, who used dodgy documents to try to claim back money for products they bought, but were not entitled to claim under the scheme.

Three GPC workers, John Raymond McEachran, Christopher Jon Larson and Francis Bogaart, faced court last week on the same charges. All three workers received fines of $400.

The court heard Mikkelsen tried to claim the four-burner barbecue using receipts that showed purchase of fishing rods and reels from the Gladstone Camping Centre.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said the list of items workers could claim was "arbitrary" and he had heard that while workers could be reimbursed for a new motorbike tyre, they couldn't for a motorbike helmet.

He said while Mikkelsen was aware he fraudulently filled out reimbursement forms and handed them in, he had yet to be reimbursed by the GPC before the corporation began to investigate workers' claims.

"He received no benefit from the act," Mr Beard said.

"It seems to be a cultural issue between the corporation and workers, my client received a written warning for his actions, but still keeps his job."

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Mikkelsen $300 with no conviction recorded.