BREAKING: Glenn Butcher retains Gladstone

The re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and the party faithful celebrate the win. Mike Richards GLA251117BUTCH

8.26PM: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has claimed victory in the seat of Gladstone and says he is hopeful and confident the Palaszczuk Government will be returned.

"Today has been an absolutely fantastic result for Labor here in the heartland," he told supporters at his victory party at the Wallabies Rugby League Club.

"It's great to be your new state member for the seat of Gladstone.

"This has been one of the most bizarre campaigns I have ever been involved with," he said.

"A four week election is a short election... but when you're the state member and you're actually a candidate it's the longest time in your (life)."

8.09PM: WITH the incumbent MP sitting on 65.05% of the vote with 80.77% counted, The Observer is more than ready to call the seat of Gladstone for Labor's Glenn Butcher.

While Mr Butcher is yet to declare victory, there is no way any challenger could possibly overtake his current total of 16,094 votes.

No candidate came close to threatening Mr Butcher's position throughout the 27-day campaign, with all three other parties on the ballot struggling to find people to run in the safe Labor seat.

Mr Butcher is about to address friends and family at the Wallabies Rugby League Club.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.