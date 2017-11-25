Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Glenn Butcher retains Gladstone

The re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and the party faithful celebrate the win.
The re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and the party faithful celebrate the win. Mike Richards GLA251117BUTCH
Andrew Thorpe
Chris Lees
by and

8.26PM: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has claimed victory in the seat of Gladstone and says he is hopeful and confident the Palaszczuk Government will be returned.

"Today has been an absolutely fantastic result for Labor here in the heartland," he told supporters at his victory party at the Wallabies Rugby League Club.

"It's great to be your new state member for the seat of Gladstone.

"This has been one of the most bizarre campaigns I have ever been involved with," he said.

"A four week election is a short election... but when you're the state member and you're actually a candidate it's the longest time in your (life)."

8.09PM: WITH the incumbent MP sitting on 65.05% of the vote with 80.77% counted, The Observer is more than ready to call the seat of Gladstone for Labor's Glenn Butcher.

While Mr Butcher is yet to declare victory, there is no way any challenger could possibly overtake his current total of 16,094 votes.

No candidate came close to threatening Mr Butcher's position throughout the 27-day campaign, with all three other parties on the ballot struggling to find people to run in the safe Labor seat.

Mr Butcher is about to address friends and family at the Wallabies Rugby League Club.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

Topics:  gladstonevotes2017 qldelection2017

Gladstone Observer
CALLIDE COUNTS: LNP pushes ahead

CALLIDE COUNTS: LNP pushes ahead

Counting has started in the seat of Callide.

Some Gladstone voters say they 'voted for Hanson'

One Nation Leader Senator Pauline Hanson at a press conference after visiting a lighting factory in Salisbury, south of Brisbane, Thursday, November 23, 2017. Senator Hanson is on the campaign trail ahead of the Queensland state election. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

'...it appears they've left Pauline Hanson off the list'.

BURNETT COUNTS: Bennett in front but not celebrating yet

DONUT: The seat of Burnett includes Bargara, Childers and Agnes Water, and surrounds the seat of Bundaberg.

The Burnett division had 33,378 electors at Close Of Roll

ELECTION DAY: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett decide

CONFIDENT: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher greets voters at Chanel College.

Will Glenn Butcher be re-elected for a second term?

Local Partners