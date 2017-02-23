PHOTOS: Shoppers evacuated at Gladstone's Stockland

UPDATE: 11.37am:

STAFF AT a "particular store" had what could be a gas leak this morning, a spokesman for Gladstone's Stockland said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman earlier told The Observer it was a gas leak, gas supply to all stores had been blocked, and firefighters donning breathing apparatuses were sweeping the centre.

The Stockland spokesman said gas supply had been turned on again for all stores, except the store with the "potential gas leak".

"A store believed they could smell gas when they opened this morning," he said.

The QFES spokesman said a "gas examiner" had been called to the shopping centre.

Stockland's management alerted emergency services to the potential gas leak at about 9.50am this morning.

"They just asked us to evacuate the centre while they did a quick check," he said

Staff and shoppers had been let back in to the shopping centre.

The Stockland spokesman wouldn't confirm what store had the potential gas leak.

UPDATE: 10.46am:

A "GAS leak" at Gladstone's Stockland shopping centre has led to a mass evacuation of shoppers and staff.

Police blocked every entrance to the shopping centre as firefighters donning breathing apparatuses swept the shopping centre.

It is understood emergency crews on the scene are allowing staff back in but shoppers still appeared to be outside.

Emergency crews have blocked gas supply to all shops, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The spokesman said all gas would remain turned off until a "gas examiner" arrived on scene.

The source of the leak is not yet known.

EARLIER:

GLADSTONE'S Stockland shopping centre has been evacuated after a "hazard gas commercial" incident.

Three firefighter units rushed to the scene shortly after 9.50am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

"It looks like we haven't been on scene for too long," the spokeswoman said.

"I believe an evacuation has taken place."

Two firefighters donning breath apparatuses are monitoring the area around the shopping centre, the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone police confirmed there is a gas leak at one of the shops.

It's not yet known where the gas is leaking from.

