3200 jobs: Massive $950m Gladstone project wins approval

A PLANNED $950 million mega-resort in the Gladstone region has achieved a major project milestone with another approval under its belt.

Pacificus Tourism Project's Hummock Hill Resort environmental impact statement has been approved by the coordinator general.

The resort is tipped to give a major boost to tourism and jobs in the Gladstone region.

The planned resort is on Hummock Hill Island, 30km south-east of the city.

In a 123-page report, coordinator general Barry Broe gave 27 recommendations for the project.

"Accordingly, I approve the changes to the project," Mr Broe said.

"I consider that the changes to the project and the amended conditions stated in this report would result in acceptable overall outcomes of the project's delivery.

"To proceed further the proponent will be required to obtain the relevant document approvals."

Previously The Observer reported construction of the resort would bring an average of 190 jobs on the island each year during the span of the work, totalling 3200 jobs.

The EIS stated the work would be done in two phases, over 17 years.

The Causeway at the end of Clarke's Road at Foreshores will need to be replaced by a bridge once the Hummock Hill Island Development gets underway.

Across the state, the project is expected to create a whopping 4700 jobs indirectly, with an average of 260 jobs each year and a peak of 510.

Once completed it's also expected to pour $95 million in tourism expenditure into the local region, each year.

The EIS states to go ahead the resort still needs approval from the Gladstone Regional Council and some Government departments, with the new recommendations.

The resort will offer tourist accommodation for 2700 people in its two hotels, tourist park, motel, holiday homes and townhouses and holiday apartments.

