32°
News

3200 jobs: Massive $950m Gladstone project wins approval

Tegan Annett
| 21st Feb 2017 12:34 PM Updated: 12:57 PM
Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.
Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PLANNED $950 million mega-resort in the Gladstone region has achieved a major project milestone with another approval under its belt.

Pacificus Tourism Project's Hummock Hill Resort environmental impact statement has been approved by the coordinator general.

Earlier:

September 2016 >> 3500 jobs on the way with new $950M resort

November 2015 >> Govt approves Hummock Hill Island tourism development

The resort is tipped to give a major boost to tourism and jobs in the Gladstone region.

The planned resort is on Hummock Hill Island, 30km south-east of the city.

In a 123-page report, coordinator general Barry Broe gave 27 recommendations for the project.

"Accordingly, I approve the changes to the project," Mr Broe said.

"I consider that the changes to the project and the amended conditions stated in this report would result in acceptable overall outcomes of the project's delivery.

"To proceed further the proponent will be required to obtain the relevant document approvals."

Previously The Observer reported construction of the resort would bring an average of 190 jobs on the island each year during the span of the work, totalling 3200 jobs.

The EIS stated the work would be done in two phases, over 17 years.

The Causeway at the end of Clarke's Road at Foreshores will need to be replaced by a bridge once the Hummock Hill Island Development gets underway. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
The Causeway at the end of Clarke's Road at Foreshores will need to be replaced by a bridge once the Hummock Hill Island Development gets underway. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA271115TURK

Across the state, the project is expected to create a whopping 4700 jobs indirectly, with an average of 260 jobs each year and a peak of 510.

Once completed it's also expected to pour $95 million in tourism expenditure into the local region, each year.

The EIS states to go ahead the resort still needs approval from the Gladstone Regional Council and some Government departments, with the new recommendations.

The resort will offer tourist accommodation for 2700 people in its two hotels, tourist park, motel, holiday homes and townhouses and holiday apartments.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking editors picks employment gladstone tourism hummock hill island hummock hill island resort

Just In

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: Paramedics rush to rollover, Bruce Hwy shut down

BREAKING: Paramedics rush to rollover, Bruce Hwy shut down

POLICE have shut down one lane of the Bruce Hwy.

Curtis Island LNG company reveals massive new gas plans

Plans have been submitted to drill for more gas for APLNG's Curtis Island plant and the domestic market.

Wells to help supply Gladstone plant

Man offers Gladstone teen cash for photos in creepy call

DODGY: This 15-year-old Gladstone girl was offered a modelling photoshoot job by a man who called on an unknown number, and wouldn't even give his name.

Man desperate for photos from this Gladstone teen offers thousands.

Bundy leader calls Gladstone a 'one trick town'

WHO WINS: Which harbour would you rather have your boat in? (Left, Gladstone, right Bundaberg).

STOUSH erupts as Gladstone's mayor jumps to city's defense.

Local Partners

Popular business' trick for winning over life-long customers

COMPANY gives other Gladstone region business' a chance to go big.

'Bad reputation': Fishermen furious over illegal $900K haul

BUSTED: Gladstone recreational fisherman Duncan Reilly spotted the two Vietnamese fishing vessels, believed to be used for illegally catching sea cucumbers, off our region's shore at the weekend.

Fishermen urge tougher penalties as tonnes of stock go to waste

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Kangaroos live in the house: the sanctuary with no limits

KANGAROOS are pinching cow's grass and outraging farmers across Australia according to a local wildlife carer.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? OVER 1000 M2 OF LEVEL LAND

64 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Here is your chance to enter the property market. This is an opportunity not to be missed! This home is a blank canvas offering great potential for the new owner.

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $307,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!