BREAKING: Gladstone workers reject boss's gutsy move

GLADSTONE Power Station workers have rejected a proposal from management to change their employee agreement.

The results from last week's ballot vote for the draft enterprise bargaining agreement reveal more than 98% rejected the proposal made by NRG management.

Out of the 164 votes, 162 responded yes, there was one no and one person declined to vote.

Electrical Trades Union central Queensland state president Craig Giddins wasn't surprised by the "resounding no" vote.

But the battle isn't over, as unions and workers continue to fight against the proposed changes to the EBA.

Tomorrow workers will protest before work, and Mr Giddins and other unions are in the process of making an application for protected industrial action.

"In an email from management about the ballot vote it stated the result wasn't surprised, and that their position remains unchanged," Mr Giddins said.

"They still want their agreement.

"They've said all along they're going to use every mean available to get what they're seeking to achieve."

Mr Giddins said a meeting is due on May 2 between management and unions to continue negotiations.

NRG has been contacted for comment.