BREAKING: Gladstone workers owed money by mining giant

FORMER Gladstone Rio Tinto workers could be owed money from the mining giant for missed holiday pay.

Shift workers from Rio Tinto owned projects QAL, the Yarwun refinery and Boyne Smelter Limited are being contacted after the mining giant reviewed its annual leave calculations.

In some cases, if workers took annual leave which fell on a public holiday, they should not have lost that day as annual leave.

Now former workers involved are being repaid and workers still on site are receiving time off in lieu.

It's believed the company is contacting former workers from as far back as the mid-90s to reimburse them for incorrectly calculated holidays.

The issue isn't just exclusive to Gladstone too, with a Rio spokesperson saying "it's an issue mostly on the east coast - the right procedures are now in place at all sites".

Rio Tinto has mines and refineries in New South Wales, north Queensland and Tasmania, however it would not confirm which of these were involved.

"We have completed a review into the way we have been recording certain types of leave taken by shift workers on public holidays," the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

"We will be correcting our records and re-crediting leave taken historically over public holidays for current employees and reimbursing certain former QAL, BSL and Yarwun shift workers in the coming months."

Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union Gladstone organiser Phil Golby said it was a complicated issue and varied depending on a worker's contract agreements.

Put simply, he said, "If you take annual leave, long service or anything like that, and a public holiday falls in the middle of that, you should not lose that public holiday," he said.

"Some people are going to get something out of this, others aren't."

Mr Golby and other AMWU officials were notified recently about the annual leave issue.

"I think it was very honourable of them that they notified us of what they are doing, and some people will benefit out of it all," he said.

"On face value at the moment it seems like they've done the right thing."