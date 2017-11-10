Menu
BREAKING: Gladstone teachers strike as dispute intensifies

Tegan Annett
by

TEACHERS at Carinity Education Gladstone will strike for an hour and refuse to attend staff meetings as an ongoing workplace conditions dispute intensifies.

The Independent Education Union of Australia announced today teachers at the Gladstone school, and in Hervey Bay and Brisbane, had voted in favour of protected industrial action.

The union claims Carinty Education wants to "strip back" conditions in a new workplace agreement.

Gladstone teacher put on leave after child sex abuse allegations

The school was told yesterday afternoon its union members at the Gladstone school would commence protected industrial action from midday, November 17.

Details include:

. Employees will stop work for 60 minutes at 9am on Wednesday November 29.

. A ban on employees attending meetings of staff, for an indefinite period.

. A ban on teachers undertaking any duties during their scheduled "Planning Preparation and Correction Time" other than preparation directly related to the teaching of students and the assessment or marking of student work, for an indefinite period.

. An indefinite ban on the recording, or transmission to the employer, of assignment, assessment or exam results relating to students (this ban will not be applied to either year 12 students or students who are leaving the school).

. A delay by employees in responding to and/or actioning emails (except for emails which deal with: a genuine health or safety matter for employees or students; or child protection matters) for a period of time (such period will not exceed 30 days).

Carinity Education schools focus on helping teenagers struggling in mainstream schools by offering higher teacher to student ratios.

Union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland Richard Pascoe is not happy. Tegan Annett

"Our members are taking this action because they care about the schools in which they work - they do not want to see the quality of education provided to their students put at risk," union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland Richard Pascoe said.

"They are also taking this action because they fundamentally oppose Carinity Education's proposal to create second-tier teachers."

Last month the company said in a statement it was negotiating in good faith for a new agreement "which supports staff and students alike".

Carinity Education has been contacted for comment by Newscorp Regional Media.

