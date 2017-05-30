25°
News

BREAKING: Gladstone Subway stores enter receivership

Andrew Thorpe
| 30th May 2017 10:17 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The future of all three Gladstone Subway restaurants is up in the air today as receivers work to determine if they will shut their doors over the coming weeks.

Citing the depressed local economy and high rents, general manager Sarah Irwin said the Subway restaurants at the Nightowl Centre on the Dawson Hwy, Clinton and The Valley were all at risk of closing and she was very sad about the outcome.

Scroll down for StoryMap: Gladstone foodies' horror two months

"The stores got to the point where we couldn't service the high overheads, and based on the declining patronage, we had no choice but to make this very tough decision," she said.

"The worst part of all this is that nearly 30 young and enthusiastic people will lose their jobs at a time when they need to be given every opportunity to get real life work experience.

"As a business owner, it's difficult enough to lose your life's work, but the most gut wrenching thing is to have to tell these young people who rely on you for work that they are potentially out of a job, and there's nothing I can do about that to make it easier on them."

READ MORE |

>> Five recent closures of Gladstone food outlets that shocked us

>> Subway Gladstone wins best local franchise of 2016

The move will come as a shock to Gladstone customers after the Subway Gladstone store won The Observer's Best in Business award for Best Local Franchise last year.

The closures would be the latest in a long line of Gladstone eateries that have shut their doors in recent months, including two Brumby's Bakeries, the Brasserie at the Golf Club, Pizza Capers, Wok Me at Gladstone Valley and the Tokyo Bento Sushi Noodle Bar.

Mrs Irwin said ultimately she had been left with no alternative after watching the businesses decline.

"It has got to the point where we had no personal funds left to keep up with rent and other fixed costs," she said.

"Our local landlords have been amazing, and we have exhausted all contingencies to keep trading, but none were viable or suitably long term.

"We apologise for not being able to give ongoing work and have appreciated the effort and energy the team has put into their work."

It is yet to be determined when the stores will cease trading.

STORYMAP | Devastating two months for Gladstone eateries

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone business gladstone subway

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

BREAKING: Gladstone Subway stores enter receivership

BREAKING: Gladstone Subway stores enter receivership

The future of all three of Gladstone's Subway stores is up in the air.

UPDATE: Police investigate 'dried blood' at dead man's home

IDENTIFIED: Police have identified the man found dead in a drain at Toolooa on Thursday as Michael Peter Ceremuga.

Police are appealing for assistance after this morning's autopsy.

'Absurd': MP slammed, small coastal township wants out of electorate

REDISTRIBUTION: Flynn MP is under fire as Moore Park Beach residents want out of his electorate.

Submissions made into seven-yearly redistribution changes.

'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building.

The $6.5 million project is designed to modernise the school.

Local Partners

Wall will provide fresh look for CBD

UNITY Bricks project to bring life back into the Gladstone CBD.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building.

The $6.5 million project is designed to modernise the school.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

AS ANOTHER month comes to an end, we get ready to have new content added to our streaming services. Here is everything coming this June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Gladstone gets cheesy with espresso bar masterclass

CHEESE EXPERT: Special guest Peter Gross shared his knowledge on everything about cheese.

'Something we could do': more food events for region

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

LARGE HIGH SET HOME

20 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $160,000

This two storey home with a small deck of the top floor is new to the market and has a lot of potential. No need to worry about external paint as this home has...

Would You Like Commonwealth Bank As Your Anchor Tenant?

81 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the ... $2,500,000

- A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the Gladstone CBD, anchored by Commonwealth Bank of Australia since 2010. - The property's two...

20K PRICE REDUCTION + POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT... BRAND NEW LARGE HOME

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Over 290m2 of living under roof! It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the...

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $445,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $210,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

AN IDEALIC AND PEACEFUL LOCATION

21 Aluminium Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 7 $499,000

This home is not short on space, although three bedrooms, you have a huge rumpus room as an additional room for entertaining or guests staying, there is a formal...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME??

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $389,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!