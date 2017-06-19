BREAKING: Gladstone CBD shopping centre sells for millions

AN AUSTRALIAN retail group has forked out $31.5 million to buy the Gladstone Square shopping centre.

Colliers International sold the Gladstone CBD shopping precinct, better known as The Valley Shopping Centre, to Elanor Retail Property Fund at a yield of 7.25%.

The sale comes after former owners Charter Hall Retail REIT shifted their focus to investing in larger malls.

Colliers International retail sales director Stewart Gilchrist said it was a vote of confidence in Gladstone's property market.

Mr Stewart wasn't surprised by the relatively quick sale, following a three-week expressions of interest campaign in April.

"When you get a Woolworths or Coles-based shopping centre there's always a good, strong amount of interest," Mr Stewart said.

"I think this shows a good, positive result for Gladstone. It's a sign that there's confidence in the town.

"This is a long-term investment."

The sale includes the 7000-square metre shopping centre and its 27 stores, 302 space car park and two ATMS.

Mr Stewart said the sale was anchored by the new 20-year lease for Woolworths, which will see the store remain at Gladstone Square till May 2036.

He said the price of $31.5 million was in the "targeted area" for the former owners.

The sale takes the newly floated Elanor Retail Property Fund's portfolio to six assets.