BREAKING: Lawyers to investigate claims made against local business

The owner of a Gladstone law firm is being investigated by the Legal Services Commission.

LAWYERS may soon be representing Gladstone clients in multiple cases against de-licensed legal firm David McHenry and Associates Lawyers.

It has been revealed Gladstone firm Shine Lawyers has several potential cases it is investigating against the de-licensed firm.

Upon the news of the firm becoming subject to an investigation in March, a number of David McHenry and Associates Lawyers' former clients have sought advice from different law firms across the region.

Owner of the firm, David McHenry, Sarah Barnham

Owner of the firm, David McHenry, had his certificate to practise law revoked on March 16 pending the outcome of a Legal Services Commission investigation.

Due to the matters potentially going before the court and the law firm in question still under investigation by the LSC no details of the specific claims made by the firm's former clients can be made public.

However, Shine Lawyers has confirmed former clients of Mr McHenry's business have contacted the firm, and wish to take action.

Shine Lawyers Principal Peter Coggins said at least three former clients of the firm had come forward to investigate legal options.

In March, Gladstone regional deputy mayor and a senior councillor of the Queensland Law Society Chris Trevor confirmed a number of complaints had been made about Mr McHenry and his practice late last year.

He said a group of people took their complaints to Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher. Mr Trevor told The Observer in March that the matters were referred to the LSC.

While the LSC could confirm an investigation was underway, a spokesman said no details as to why could be provided at this stage.

Mr McHenry recently put the Roseberry St building on the market and it will go up for auction in June.

The Queensland Law Society imposed a limited receivership on Mr McHenry's legal practice, which meant that despite no longer being able to operate the business, Mr McHenry still held the rights allowing him to sell.