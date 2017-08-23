BREAKING: Gladstone region medical centre closing down

CALLIOPE businesses and residents have rallied together after news spread the township would lose its only medical centre this Friday afternoon.

The Calliope Medical Centre's looming closure has shocked residents, and staff at Alive Pharmacy Calliope.

The pharmacy has launched a petition rallying to secure a new GP service for the community of about 5000 people.

Pharmacy owner Nick Loukas said the medical centre's closure would effect the liability of his business.

Pleading for continued support from the Calliope community, Mr Loukas has launched a petition to prove the region wants and needs a general practitioner service.

Mr Loukas, who spoke to The Observer from Cooktown this morning, said in comparison the north Queensland town he's visiting has 1600 residents, four GPs, and eight doctors at its local hospital.

"It would be a tragedy for a community like Calliope not to have GP services," he said.

Mr Loukas said he's already looking at options to retain the service, or attract new GPs to the area, including offering GP services from his pharmacy, or where the existing medical centre is.

The pharmacy owner of two years said the "devastating news" followed ongoing struggles the medical centre had to attract GPs to Calliope.

"Calliope is a beautiful community and from a business point of view there's a fantastic opportunity for GPs to create a business here," he said.

"We'll be turning over every stone to make sure we have GP services in Calliope.

"It's an essential service that people expect and demand and so they should with a population of Calliope's size."

Mr Loukas reiterated the pharmacy was in Calliope "for the long haul" after completing a $400,000 relocation to the Calliope shopping centre.

The Observer has contacted the medical centre for comment.