UPDATE: Fire crews fight to contain Ambrose, Lowmead blazes

LOW VISIBILITY: A truck drives headlong into smoke on the Dawson Hwy at Wooderson.

5:37pm:

Ambrose

HALF a dozen urban and rural crews are now on the scene at a huge blaze across both sides of Gentle Annie Rd at Ambrose.

Two furthers specialist crews are en route to the scene, as well as a water tank from the Raglan Rural Fire Brigade.

Residents living nearby have been advised of the danger and some are now working with fire crews to help protect their properties.

Two structures on the western side of Gentle Annie Rd in particular are under threat because of the blaze, which is expected to continue into the night.

The fire is also threatening to spread further on the eastern side of the road.

A command post has been established at the intersection of Gentle Annie Rd and Epala Rd to direct the operation.

A smoke alert was issued at 5pm.

Wooderson

THE GRASS fire at Wooderson has been brought under control.

Two rural crews attended the scene just before 4.30pm and conducted back burning to protect a nearby property.

Those crews, along with an urban crew which was turned back en route, have now been re-assigned to the blaze at Ambrose further north.

A large amount of smoke remains across the Dawson Hwy, lowering visibility for drivers heading in both directions.

Wooderson blaze: A large amount of smoke remains on the Dawson Hwy.

Lowmead

THE SITUATION at Lowmead remains mostly unchanged since the last update.

Fire fighters are currently battling to contain the blaze as it threatens to jump Baffle Creek at a cattle property.

EARLIER |

4:35pm: FIRE crews are responding to three separate bush fires that have sprung up suddenly this afternoon across the Gladstone region.

Lowmead

A COMMAND centre has been established on Lowmead Rd at Lowmead as fire fighters battle a blaze which broke out around midday.

As of 3.20pm the fire posed no threat to property, however a smoke alert was issued for nearby residents.

Since then the fire is believed to have jumped Lowmead Rd, and Gladstone Regional Council is responding to a request for water tankers.

Police are on the scene.

Wooderson

FIRE crews were called to a property on the Dawson Hwy at Wooderson, near Calliope, at 3.10pm.

A large grass fire is burning close to nearby houses, causing a large plume of smoke visible from the Gladstone CBD.

Fire fighters have arrived on the scene and are conducting back burning to try to contain the fire.

Ambrose

A LARGE grass fire is burning on either side of Gentle Annie Rd at Ambrose.

The fire is located on the Eastern side of the Bruce Hwy and could pose a threat to properties on Epala Rd.

Emergency services were called to the area at 3.30pm.

Updates to follow.