BREAKING: Gladstone Region Councillor resigns

A Gladstone Region Councillor has announced her resignation.

GLADSTONE Region Councillor Cindi Bush has tendered her resignation from Council due to family reasons.

Cr Bush's decision to resign was spurred by husband, Dr Adam Bush, who is an obstetrician.

In her resignation letter to Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Bush states "my husband Adam has decided that he cannot practise in Gladstone anymore".

Cr Bush was elected to Gladstone Regional Council in March 2016.

