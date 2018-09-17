Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone Region Councillor has announced her resignation.
A Gladstone Region Councillor has announced her resignation.
News

BREAKING: Gladstone Region Councillor resigns

MATT HARRIS
by
17th Sep 2018 2:30 PM

GLADSTONE Region Councillor Cindi Bush has tendered her resignation from Council due to family reasons.

Cr Bush's decision to resign was spurred by husband, Dr Adam Bush, who is an obstetrician.

In her resignation letter to Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Bush states "my husband Adam has decided that he cannot practise in Gladstone anymore".

Further details are in the resignation letter below.

Cr Bush was elected to Gladstone Regional Council in March 2016.

More to follow...

 

Cr Cindi Bush.
Cr Cindi Bush. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Related Items

cr cindi bush gladstone regional council mayor matt burnett
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hwy re-opens after elderly couple seriously injured in crash

    Hwy re-opens after elderly couple seriously injured in crash

    Breaking The man and woman, aged in their 70s, suffered serious injuries and are being treated in Rockhampton Hospital.

    'Mad Matt' and 'The Butcher' to throw punches in the ring

    'Mad Matt' and 'The Butcher' to throw punches in the ring

    News Gladstone pollies to throw punches for charity.

    Drivers face slow traffic with new road works starting today

    Drivers face slow traffic with new road works starting today

    Council News Here's why traffic will be moving a little slower at Kirkwood Rd.

    GALLERY: Family Fun Day wraps up challenging week

    GALLERY: Family Fun Day wraps up challenging week

    News Suicide Prevention Week ends with Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park.

    Local Partners