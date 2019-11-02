BREAKING: Gladstone Port City Power nominate new competition

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power will not play in the newly-formed NBL1-North competition.

Put simply it's a case of a couple steps backward in order to solidify and prosper at the top level for the Power in the future.

The Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association and the Port City Power program will nominate for the Queensland State League and not the NBL1-North competition.

Earlier this week, Basketball Queensland and the NBL announced their partnership to restructure the senior representative competition structure in Queensland.

Associations were given the chance to give feedback to discuss their intention to nominate for the NBL1-North or proposed Queensland State League competitions for season 2020.

Power chairperson Alison Murdoch said the move was designed for the present and the future.

"This is a completely new competition structure and whilst we are aspirational about the opportunity to compete in the NBL1-North in the future, we believe this decision will allow us to continue strengthening our financial position while giving us the chance to present as a more competitive outfit immediately," she said.

"This is the start of a three-year strategic journey to solidify ourselves as a major player in the NBL1-North, but that journey starts with us nominating for the Queensland State League in 2020."

The proposed new Queensland State League competition could include teams from Central Queensland, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane region and the Gold Coast.

GABA president Mirrin Rashleigh said the restructure was designed to encourage younger players to play at the top level, or at least to create a pathway toward it.

"We look forward to continuing to offer our junior representative players a pathway to senior representative basketball," she said.

"We have taken significant strides over the past 18 months and there has been clear evidence of the local benefits of that through opportunities provided in the 2019 QBL season and through the CQBL competition.

"We believe the Queensland State League will act as an accelerator to the work we have already started in producing local talent for the senior elite level."

The Port City Power program has long been the single state league sporting competitor in the region and this move continues that tradition of representing Gladstone at it's highest level.

Port City Power men's head coach Brady Walmsley was realistic about the move.

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunity this provides us to participate in a league where our resources are more appropriately matched to those of our competitors," he said.

"Punching above our weight class has been admirable but we look forward to having the chance to reward our faithful sponsors and supporters with a program that should genuinely challenge in the upper echelon of the Queensland State League in 2020."

Rashleigh said it remained unclear if there would be a Gladstone men and women team in the CQBL.

"CQBL was discussed and the need for this competition for Gladstone may be eliminated however it is still an option to use this competition as a pre-season development," she said.

"Discussions with other associations regarding the future of CQBL and the structure of this competition will be happening in the near future."

Meanwhile the Power will welcome back major sponsor ConocoPhillips and Murdoch said the club looks forward to extending its sponsor relationships and expanding its community footprint across the region in 2020 and beyond.

Stay tuned for signing announcements in the coming weeks.

