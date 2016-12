POLICE are raiding a property in Ambrose following a tip off from the public where they have already uncovered "kilos and kilos" of dried cannabis.

Police have allegedly caught three men in the act of tending to more than 1000 cannabis plants.

Five police cars and a number of police motorbikes are outside.

Police raid property: Police have uncovered a marijuana crop in Ambrose.

Three men are being taken into custody and are expected to assist police in their investigations.

More to come